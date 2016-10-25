版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Jacobs joint venture wins contract for first intercity bus/metro station in West Africa

Oct 25 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs joint venture wins contract for first intercity bus/metro station in West Africa

* Jesa is providing project management consultancy services for a capital expenditure of approximately $80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐