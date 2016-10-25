版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-JGC awarded front-end engineering services contract for Woodfibre LNG project

Oct 25 Jgc Corp

* JGC awarded front-end engineering services contract for Woodfibre LNG project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐