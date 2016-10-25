BRIEF-Synergy Resources Q3 production down 10 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Synergy Resources Corp
* Synergy Resources issues preliminary third quarter financial results and operations highlights; announces an increase in the company's revolving line of credit borrowing base; announces 2016 third quarter earnings release and conference call date
* Production for three months ended September 30, 2016 declined 10 percent year-over-year and was down 3 percent sequentially
* Borrowing Base increased by $15 million to $160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
