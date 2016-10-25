BRIEF-ServiceMaster Global Q3 adjusted earnings $0.59/shr

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc
* Servicemaster global holdings, inc. Reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2.74 billion to $2.75 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $758 million versus i/b/e/s view $755.3 million
* Servicemaster global holdings inc sees 2016 adjusted ebitda range of $665 million to $675 million, or 7% to 8% growth over prior year
* Servicemaster global holdings inc says intends to refinance its existing term loan b due 2021 and $300 million revolving credit facility due 2019
* Fy2016 revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 6 percent y-o-y revenue increase in q3 2016 was driven primarily by impact of alterra acquisition in nov 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.