2016年 10月 25日

BRIEF-Paccar Q3 earnings per share $0.98

Oct 25 Paccar Inc

* Paccar announces good quarterly revenues and earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 sales $4.25 billion versus i/b/e/s view $4.11 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Paccar - capital investments projected to be $375-$425 million, and research and development expenses are estimated to increase to $270-$300 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

