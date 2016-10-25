版本:
BRIEF-Two River Bancorp Q3 earnings per share $0.33

Oct 25 Two River Bancorp :

* Two River Bancorp reports higher net income and solid loan growth in the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Net interest income for quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $7.47 million, an increase of 3.1% compared to prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

