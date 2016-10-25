版本:
BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics says expects to initiate 2 planned phase 1 clinical studies evaluating vonapanitase in 2016

Oct 25 Proteon Therapeutics Inc :

* Proteon Therapeutics announces overview of phase 1 clinical program of investigational vonapanitase in peripheral artery disease to be presented at the 28th transcatheter cardiovascular therapeutics (TCT) conference

* Proteon Therapeutics Inc- company expects to initiate two planned phase 1 clinical studies evaluating Vonapanitase in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

