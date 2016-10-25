BRIEF-Popular Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.44

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Popular Inc
* Popular, inc. Announces third quarter financial results
* Popular inc- net interest margin of 4.12% in q3 2016, compared to 4.33% in q2 2016
* Net income of $46.8 million for q3 of 2016 and adjusted net income of $94.6 million
* Popular inc- net interest income for quarter ended september 30, 2016 was $353.7 million, compared to $360.6 million for previous quarter
* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.64 percent
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.