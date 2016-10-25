BRIEF-Popular Inc Q3 earnings per share $0.44

Oct 25 Popular Inc

* Popular, inc. Announces third quarter financial results

* Popular inc- net interest margin of 4.12% in q3 2016, compared to 4.33% in q2 2016

* Net income of $46.8 million for q3 of 2016 and adjusted net income of $94.6 million

* Popular inc- net interest income for quarter ended september 30, 2016 was $353.7 million, compared to $360.6 million for previous quarter

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.64 percent

* Qtrly common equity tier 1 ratio of 16.64 percent