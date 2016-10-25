BRIEF-Franklin Electric Co Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Franklin Electric Co Inc :
* Franklin Electric reports third quarter 2016 sales and earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q3 sales $239.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.62 to $1.67
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
