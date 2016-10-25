版本:
BRIEF-Franklin Electric Co Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

Oct 25 Franklin Electric Co Inc :

* Franklin Electric reports third quarter 2016 sales and earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 sales $239.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $244.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.62 to $1.67

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

