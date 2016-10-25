BRIEF-Lakeland Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.53

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Lakeland Financial Corp :
* Lakeland Financial reports record performance
* Q3 earnings per share $0.53
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lakeland Financial Corp - qtrly net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 11%, to $29.7 million for q3 of 2016
* Net interest margin was 3.20% in q3 of 2016, compared to 3.16% for q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
