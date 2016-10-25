BRIEF-Lakeland Financial Q3 earnings per share $0.53

Oct 25 Lakeland Financial Corp :

* Lakeland Financial reports record performance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lakeland Financial Corp - qtrly net interest income increased $3.0 million, or 11%, to $29.7 million for q3 of 2016

* Net interest margin was 3.20% in q3 of 2016, compared to 3.16% for q3 of 2015