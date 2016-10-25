BRIEF-Meta Financial Group Q4 earnings per share $0.70

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Meta Financial Group Inc :
* Meta Financial Group, Inc reports results for 2016 fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Meta Financial Group Inc- net interest income was $19.9 million in 2016 fiscal Q4, an improvement of $4.2 million, or 27%, compared to $15.7 million in q4 of 2015
* Says co announces agreement to acquire EPS financial
* Says deal for $42.5 million which includes payment of approximately $21.3 million in cash, 369,179 shares of MFG common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.