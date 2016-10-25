BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals submits NDA to U.S. FDA for betrixaban

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Oct 25 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Submits new drug application to U.S. FDA for betrixaban for extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in acute medically ill patients
* Sees submission of betrixaban NDA as a first step towards a potential approval in 2017
* Says plans to submit a marketing authorization application for approval of betrixaban in EU by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
