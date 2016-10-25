版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Portola Pharmaceuticals submits NDA to U.S. FDA for betrixaban

Oct 25 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Submits new drug application to U.S. FDA for betrixaban for extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in acute medically ill patients

* Sees submission of betrixaban NDA as a first step towards a potential approval in 2017

* Says plans to submit a marketing authorization application for approval of betrixaban in EU by end of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐