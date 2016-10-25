版本:
BRIEF-Cynosure posts Q3 non-gaap EPS of $0.29

Oct 25 Cynosure Inc :

* Cynosure announces record third-quarter revenues; revenues increase 36 percent from prior year to $106.4 million

* Q3 revenue $106.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $101.8 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cynosure inc - "expect that international product revenue will continue to grow year-over-year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

