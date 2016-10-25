版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:19 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Michigan Bancorp Q3 EPS $0.69

Oct 25 Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc

* Southern Michigan Bancorp Inc. announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐