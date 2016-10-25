版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:25 BJT

BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust appoints Kati Penney to board of trustees

Oct 25 First Potomac Realty Trust

* First Potomac Realty Trust expands board of trustees and appoints Kati Penney Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

