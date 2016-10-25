BRIEF-Wabtec reports Q3 results 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
* Wabtec reports 3q results, updates guidance, modifies terms for acquisition of faiveley transport
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.94 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.91
* Sees fy 2016 revenue down about 12 percent
* Q3 sales $676 million versus I/B/E/S view $720.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp - fy earnings per diluted share are now expected to be between $4.00-$4.04
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says expects to complete purchase of Faiveley family stake in November
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec, Faiveley have extended term of agreements to Dec. 31, 2016, from original date of Oct. 27, 2016
* Westinghouse air brake technologies corp says Wabtec will acquire faiveley family stake for Eur 100 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
