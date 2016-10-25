BRIEF-Transunion reports third quarter 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Transunion
* Transunion reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q3 earnings per share $0.22
* Q3 revenue $438 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.69 billion to $1.695 billion
* Transunion- for full year of 2016, raising revenue, adjusted ebitda and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance as follows
* Transunion says fy 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $1.42 and $1.43, an increase of 30 to 31 percent
* Transunion says sees for fy 2016 adjusted ebitda between $625 million and $627 million, an increase of approximately 20 percent on a constant currency basis
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be between $0.34 and $0.35
* Q3 revenue view $424.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.