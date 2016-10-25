BRIEF-AK Steel Holding Corp Q3 earnings per share $0.21

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Ak Steel
* Ak steel reports financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 sales $1.45 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.47 billion
* Ak steel holding Corp - average selling prices for nine months ended september 30, 2016 of $960 per ton were 1% higher
* Ak steel holding corp says shipments of 1,425,900 tons for q3 of 2016 were 24% less than 1,871,200 tons from q3 a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
