BRIEF-Schnitzer Q4 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

Oct 25 Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc

* Schnitzer reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Says Q4 revenues $391 million versus $457 million

* Q4 revenue view $389.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Schnitzer Steel Industries - In fiscal 2016, delivered total of $14 million of targeted $30 million of annual benefits announced in april 2016

* Schnitzer Steel Industries - expect to achieve substantially all of the targeted annual benefits in fiscal 2017