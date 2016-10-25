BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne names new CFO

Oct 25 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Welcomes new chief financial officer

* Paul R. Lundstrom will join company as vice president of finance and chief financial officer (CFO) on Nov. 7, 2016

* Lundstrom succeeds Kathy Redd, who will be leaving co next spring

* Lundstrom most recently served as vice president of investor relations at United Technologies Corporation