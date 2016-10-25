版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne names new CFO

Oct 25 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* Welcomes new chief financial officer

* Paul R. Lundstrom will join company as vice president of finance and chief financial officer (CFO) on Nov. 7, 2016

* Lundstrom succeeds Kathy Redd, who will be leaving co next spring

* Lundstrom most recently served as vice president of investor relations at United Technologies Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐