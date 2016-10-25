版本:
BRIEF-Camden National Corp posts Q3 EPS of $0.70

Oct 25 Camden National Corp

* Reports a 13 pct increase in third quarter 2016 net income and diluted earnings per share

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 revenue $39.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

