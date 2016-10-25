版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-RF Industries president and CEO steps down

Oct 25 Rf Industries Ltd

* RF Industries' president and CEO, Johnny Walker, steps down

* Howard Hill appointed interim president and ceo

* Search for a full time president and CEO is already under way Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

