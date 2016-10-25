版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-New Mountain Finance prices offering of 5 mln shares at $13.50/share

Oct 25 New Mountain Finance Corp :

* New Mountain Finance Corporation announces pricing of 5 million shares of common stock

* Priced an underwritten offering of 5 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

