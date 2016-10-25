BRIEF-Tennant narrows 2016 full year sales and EPS guidance ranges

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Tennant Co
* Tennant company reports 2016 third quarter results
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.60
* Q3 earnings per share $0.64
* Sees fy 2016 sales $805 million to $815 million
* Q3 sales $200.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tennant co says company narrows 2016 full year sales and eps guidance ranges
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.50, revenue view $812.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tennant -foreign currency exchange headwinds in 2016 are estimated to negatively impact operating profit in range of $2 million to $3 million
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
