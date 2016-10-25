BRIEF-Yorbeau Resources, Kinross Gold agree deal for Rouyn property

Oct 25 Yorbeau Resources Inc

* Yorbeau and Kinross sign definitive option agreement for the Rouyn property

* Kinross has option to acquire a 100 pct interest in Yorbeau's Rouyn property ("property") in Quebec, Canada

* Kinross will subscribe to a $1 million private placement of units in company

* Kinross will be operator and project manager of property during option period