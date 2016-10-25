版本:
BRIEF-Targeted Microwave Solutions increases financing to $2.50 mln

Oct 25 Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.

* Targeted Microwave Solutions increases financing to $2,500,000

* Says brokered financing has been increased to 7 million shares at a price of $0.25 per common share

* Non-brokered financing has been increased to 3 million shares at same offering price for gross proceeds of up to $750,000

* Planned use of proceeds from financing are to advance TMS's Generation III reactor technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

