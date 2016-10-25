BRIEF-Targeted Microwave Solutions increases financing to $2.50 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
* Targeted Microwave Solutions increases financing to $2,500,000
* Says brokered financing has been increased to 7 million shares at a price of $0.25 per common share
* Non-brokered financing has been increased to 3 million shares at same offering price for gross proceeds of up to $750,000
* Planned use of proceeds from financing are to advance TMS's Generation III reactor technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
