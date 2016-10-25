版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 21:10 BJT

BRIEF-Daiichi Sankyo Co and Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC Announce U.S. Licensing Agreement for MorphaBond

Oct 25 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd :

* Daiichi And Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC announce U.S. Licensing agreement for morphabond formulated with sentrybond abuse-deterrent technology

* Under terms of agreement inspirion will receive an upfront payment

* Inspiron will also receive milestone payments and royalties under terms of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

