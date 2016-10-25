BRIEF-Mutualfirst Q3 earnings per share $0.47

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Mutualfirst Financial Inc :
* Announces increased earnings in the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Net interest income for q3 of 2016 increased by $250,000 on a linked quarter basis and increased by $421,000 versus to q3 of 2015
* Net interest margin was 3.19% for q3 of 2016 compared to 3.16% in q2 of 2016
* Allowance for loan losses was constant at $12.6 million as of september 30, 2016 compared to december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.