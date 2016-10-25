版本:
BRIEF-Ampliphi Biosciences announces favorable results from phase 1 trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis

Oct 25 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

* Ampliphi biosciences announces favorable topline safety and tolerability results from its phase 1 trial in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis

* Ampliphi expects to report complete trial results by end of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

