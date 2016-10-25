版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 25日 星期二 22:27 BJT

BRIEF-Elbit Imaging announces update regarding agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India

Oct 25 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Elbit imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India

* Company and local investor has agreed that long stop date, will be extended from October 15, 2016 to November 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐