版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 01:23 BJT

BRIEF-Global Eagle Entertainment, Qatar Airways sign content services agreement

Oct 25 Global Eagle Entertainment Inc :

* Press release - Global Eagle Entertainment and Qatar Airways sign content services agreement

* Company to provide inflight entertainment content services on Qatar Airways' commercial airliners, charter aircraft, executive business jets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

