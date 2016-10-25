版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 02:00 BJT

BRIEF-IBM authorizes $3 bln stock repurchase

Oct 25 IBM :

* IBM board approves quarterly cash dividend; authorizes $3 billion for stock repurchase

* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.40 per share

* Stock repurchase amount is in addition to approximately $3 billion remaining at end of September 2016 from a prior authorization Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐