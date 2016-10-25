版本:
BRIEF-C&F Financial Corporation posts Q3 EPS of $0.91

Oct 25 C&F Financial Corp :

* C&F Financial Corporation announces third quarter net income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.91

* Qtrly net interest income $20.4 million versus $20.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

