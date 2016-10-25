版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 02:05 BJT

BRIEF-Overstock.com says board approved a non-transferable rights offering

Oct 25 Overstock Com Inc

* overstock.com announces rights offering including blockchain shares on t0 platform

* Overstock com inc says board of directors has approved a non-transferable rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

