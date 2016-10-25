版本:
BRIEF-Lennox international prices offering of $350 mln of 3 pct notes due 2023

Oct 25 Lennox International Inc :

* Lennox International announces pricing of $350 million senior note offering

* Pricing of an offering of $350 million of 3.000 pct notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

