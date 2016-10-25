版本:
2016年 10月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-CyberOptics Q3 earnings per share $0.16

Oct 25 Cyberoptics Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 sales rose 51 percent to $15 million

* Sees Q4 sales $13 million to $15 million

* Says company ended Q3 with a backlog of $12.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $13.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $14.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

