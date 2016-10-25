BRIEF-West Marine Q3 earnings per share $0.15

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 West Marine Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $191.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $191.2 million
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.2 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says inventory at end of Q3 was down $5.3 million compared to same point in 2015, while accounts payable increased $17.1 million
* Says "we've increased comparable store sales and product margins and remain on track to achieve a double digit increase in pre-tax income for 2016"
* Reiterated full-year 2016 pre-tax income guidance of $9 to $11 million on consistent revenue levels to last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
