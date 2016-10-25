BRIEF-Carlisle posts Q3 adj. earnings $1.74/shr from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Carlisle Companies Inc
* Carlisle reports loss per share from continuing operations in third quarter of $0.15, including non-cash impairment charges
* Q3 loss per share $0.15 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $991 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations excluding items
* Carlisle Companies - continue to expect net sales growth at CIT for FY 2016 to be in high single digit percent range, including contribution from acquisitions
* Carlisle Companies Inc - expect CFS to achieve low single digit sales growth for full year 2016
* Carlisle Companies Inc - expectations for sales growth remain in mid-single digit percent range for FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.