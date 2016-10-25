BRIEF-Carlisle posts Q3 adj. earnings $1.74/shr from continuing operations

Oct 25 Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle reports loss per share from continuing operations in third quarter of $0.15, including non-cash impairment charges

* Q3 sales $991 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.03 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.74 from continuing operations excluding items

* Carlisle Companies - continue to expect net sales growth at CIT for FY 2016 to be in high single digit percent range, including contribution from acquisitions

* Carlisle Companies Inc - expect CFS to achieve low single digit sales growth for full year 2016

* Carlisle Companies Inc - expectations for sales growth remain in mid-single digit percent range for FY