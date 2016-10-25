版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Legacy Reserves LP announces execution of $300 mln second lien term loan credit agreement

Oct 25 Legacy Reserves Lp

* Press release - Legacy Reserves LP announces execution of $300 million second lien term loan credit agreement, additional director, and upcoming Q3 2016 conference call

* Legacy Reserves LP - intends to use initial $60 million of gross loan proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness and pay associated transaction expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

