BRIEF-Mercury Systems Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

Oct 25 Mercury Systems Inc -

* Mercury systems reports first quarter results, raises guidance for fiscal 2017

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.11

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 revenue $87.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $85.1 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22 to $0.27

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share about $1.03 to $1.09

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 to $0.56

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $91 million to $95 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $370 million to $380 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.88, revenue view $370.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20, revenue view $90.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total backlog at September 30, 2016 was $296.4 million, a $78.4 million increase from a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

