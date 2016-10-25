BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Q3 earnings per share c$1.25

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Canadian National Railway Co
* Q3 earnings per share c$1.25
* Says carloadings for quarter declined by four percent to 1,332 thousand
* Reports Q3-2016 net income of c$972 million, or c$1.25 per diluted share
* Q3 revenue fell 6 percent to c$3.014 billion
* Says plans to invest about c$2.75 billion in its capital program for FY
* 53.3 per cent operating ratio in the quarter, a 0.5-point improvement over prior-year quarter's performance
* Q3 revenue ton-miles declined by three percent from year-earlier quarter
* Says company assumes that North American industrial production for year will be slightly negative for 2016
* Company expects total carloads for 2016 will decrease in mid-single-digit range
* Says now expects 2016 adjusted diluted EPS to be up about one percent versus last year's adjusted diluted EPS
* Q3 earnings per share view c$1.22, revenue view c$3.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company assumes 2016/2017 grain crops in both Canada and U.S. Will be above their respective five-year averages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
