BRIEF-Express Scripts Q3 earnings per share $1.15

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Express Scripts Holding Co -
* Express Scripts announces 2016 third quarter results
* Narrowed its 2016 earnings per diluted share guidance from a range of $4.45 to $4.55 to a range of $4.47 to $4.53
* Q3 earnings per share $1.15
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.84 to $1.90
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $6.36 to $6.42
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $4.47 to $4.53
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.38 to $1.44
* Qtrly adjusted claims of 312.2 million, down 5%
* Expects total adjusted claims for Q4 of 2016 to be in range of 314 million to 329 million
* Express scripts holding co is increasing its expected 2017 retention rate for 2016 selling season to a range of 97% - 98%
* Qtrly revenues $25.41 billion versus $ 25.22 billion
* Sees FY total adjusted claims 1,265 million to 1,280 million
* Q3 revenue view $25.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
