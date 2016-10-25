版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:26 BJT

BRIEF-iRobot reports strong Q3 financial results

Oct 25 iRobot Corp

* iRobot reports strong third-quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 revenue $168.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $157 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.44

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $650 million to $655 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $641.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐