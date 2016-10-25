版本:
BRIEF-Abaxis posts Q2 adj. earnings $0.34/shr from continuing operations

Oct 25 Abaxis Inc

* Abaxis reports financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $58.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

