BRIEF-Akamai Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68

Oct 25 Akamai Technologies Inc

* Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $584 million versus I/B/E/S view $571.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

