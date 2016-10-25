版本:
BRIEF-PrairieSky announces third quarter 2016 results

Oct 25 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd -

* PrairieSky announces third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly average production of 23,050 BOE per day, 46% liquids

* PrairieSky Royalty Ltd says qtrly funds from operations of $54.2 million or $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

