公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-Monarch Casino & Resort qtrly earnings per share $0.90

Oct 25 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc -

* Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. reports third quarter net revenues of $57.1 million, net income of $7.8 million and 14.3% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $16.3 million

* Q3 revenue $57.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.3 million

* Monarch Casino & Resort Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.90 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

