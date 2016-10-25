版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:06 BJT

BRIEF-Pandora Media sees Q4 2016 revenue $362 mln to $374 mln

Oct 25 Pandora Media Inc -

* Pandora reports Q3 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $362 million to $374 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.354 billion to $1.366 billion

* Q3 revenue $351.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $366.3 million

* Q3 2016 advertising revenue was $273.7 million, growing 7% year-over-year

* Qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in range of $140 million to $128 million

* Q4 revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐