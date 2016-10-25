BRIEF-Pandora Media sees Q4 2016 revenue $362 mln to $374 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Pandora Media Inc -
* Pandora reports Q3 2016 financial results
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $362 million to $374 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.354 billion to $1.366 billion
* Q3 revenue $351.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $366.3 million
* Q3 2016 advertising revenue was $273.7 million, growing 7% year-over-year
* Qtrly loss per share $0.27
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in range of $140 million to $128 million
* Q4 revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
