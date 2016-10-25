版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Collegium announces public offering of common stock

Oct 25 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc -

* Collegium announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

