BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals Q3 adj. earnings 16 cents/share

Oct 25 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - reiterated financial guidance for total 2016 ORKAMBI and KALYDECO revenues and expenses

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says Q3 net product revenues from ORKAMBI were $234.0 million compared to $130.8 million for Q3 of 2015

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says Q3 net product revenues from KALYDECO were $175.6 million, compared to $165.9 million for Q3 of 2015